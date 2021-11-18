TPG Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 106,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 64,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,117,289 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $182,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,665 shares of company stock valued at $39,582,021. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $177.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day moving average of $163.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.06.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

