Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Sells $1,084,950.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TSCO traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.23. 638,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,874. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day moving average is $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $230.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,721,000 after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 109.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

