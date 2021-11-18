Traders Purchase High Volume of Heidrick & Struggles International Call Options (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,006 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,445% compared to the average volume of 236 call options.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,698 shares of company stock worth $952,412 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,008 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 122,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $892.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSII. Truist upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

