Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

COOK opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Traeger has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

