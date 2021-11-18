Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of COOK stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89. Traeger has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $516,826,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $24,513,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.