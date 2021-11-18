Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to announce $19.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.77 million and the lowest is $17.65 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $12.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $68.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $84.06 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $10.13 on Monday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $69,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $151,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,571 shares of company stock worth $1,629,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travelzoo by 186.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

