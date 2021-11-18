Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Up 160.0% in October

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 33,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $29.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.6505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

