TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.080-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of THS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,087. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at $225,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

