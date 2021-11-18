Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$183.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.80.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

