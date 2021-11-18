Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.26.

TSE TV opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

