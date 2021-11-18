Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 96,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

