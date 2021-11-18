Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.38

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 705808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock worth $1,312,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after buying an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

