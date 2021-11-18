TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,278 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 31.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 16.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $37.26 on Thursday. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.65.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

