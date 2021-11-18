TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $106.75 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

