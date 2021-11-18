Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,539,000 after acquiring an additional 224,131 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 390,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 51,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.19. 108,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,969,353. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

