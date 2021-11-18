Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.10. 2,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,355. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $114.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.