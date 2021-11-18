Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 1.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.00. 5,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,370. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.