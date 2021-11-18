Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,797. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.73 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

