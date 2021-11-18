Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Raised to $36.00

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Shares of Turing stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05. Turing has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

