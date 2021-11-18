Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TPTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

