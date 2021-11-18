TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) versus Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) Head to Head Review

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TuSimple and Allin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

TuSimple currently has a consensus price target of $57.43, suggesting a potential upside of 46.35%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Allin.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -13,172.03% -152.46% -66.88% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and Allin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 4,543.03 -$177.87 million N/A N/A Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Allin

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

