UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 17,855 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after acquiring an additional 288,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 54.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Phreesia by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 16.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,814,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $72.86 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $143,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,557 shares of company stock valued at $11,670,339. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

