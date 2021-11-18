UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,944 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Realogy worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Realogy by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLGY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

