UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,503,000 after buying an additional 68,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after buying an additional 229,916 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,511,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,463,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

