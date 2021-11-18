UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Everi worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Everi during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,851 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EVRI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of EVRI opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.