UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 64,231 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,231 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $14,608,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 24.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 20.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of MFA opened at $4.41 on Thursday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.66.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFA. BTIG Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.