UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £100 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a £100 ($130.65) target price from UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,590 ($112.23) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,805.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,467.84. The company has a market cap of £133.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

