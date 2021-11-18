UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.24.

GPN stock opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $122.56 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Global Payments by 6.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

