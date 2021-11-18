UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UGE International in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Cormark also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.68 million.

Shares of UGE International stock opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$59.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.61. UGE International has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$3.24.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

