UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines Sells 20,964 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $1,182,159.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93.

PATH stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.90. 2,304,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,288. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 134.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 133.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069,377 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.