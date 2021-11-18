Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $417.65

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $417.65 and last traded at $416.30, with a volume of 32013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $401.73.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

