Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 67,152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 330,279 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UA shares. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of UA opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

