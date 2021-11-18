Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB remained flat at $$2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,081. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Unique Fabricating news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unique Fabricating stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 118.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Unique Fabricating worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

