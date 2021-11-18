United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 162,480 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 77.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,480 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up approximately 1.7% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 968,603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.79. 42,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,476. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

