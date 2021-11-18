United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,509,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,723,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

