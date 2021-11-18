United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Position Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 18.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

