United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $207.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.