United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after acquiring an additional 640,919 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 174.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,025. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.57. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

