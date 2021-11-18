Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.58 and last traded at $205.44. 231,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,718,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.80.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Get Unity Software alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.35 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.82.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239,416 shares of company stock worth $161,251,239. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Unity Software by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.