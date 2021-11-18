Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUU stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,345. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.79. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $19.88.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.88%.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

