Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of UTI stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 282,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 106.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

