Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) by 202.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Urban One worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban One alerts:

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.