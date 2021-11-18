USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Announces Earnings Results

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of USAQ stock remained flat at $$0.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. USA Equities has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

About USA Equities

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

