USDX (USDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007290 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 72.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

