Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Lowered to $20.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,423.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,003 shares of company stock worth $6,586,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.