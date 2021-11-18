VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 39,437 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $151,438.08.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $2,412,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $547,400.00.
EGY opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.27. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.