VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 39,437 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $151,438.08.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $2,412,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $547,400.00.

EGY opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.27. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

