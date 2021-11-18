Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VVV. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.
NYSE VVV opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.
In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,033 shares of company stock valued at $326,707. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.
About Valvoline
Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
