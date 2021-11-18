Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VVV. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

NYSE VVV opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,033 shares of company stock valued at $326,707. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

