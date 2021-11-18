Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the October 14th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $77.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.
