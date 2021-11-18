Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the October 14th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $77.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

