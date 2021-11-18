Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Boosted by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 234,297.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.0% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $69.03. 27,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,611. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

