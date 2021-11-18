Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,334,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,431,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVBN opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.